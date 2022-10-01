Poodl Token (POODL) Self Reported Market Capitalization Tops $1.01 Million

Poodl Token (POODL) traded 14.8% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Poodl Token has traded up 5.3% against the US dollar. One Poodl Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Poodl Token has a market capitalization of $1.01 million and $10,995.00 worth of Poodl Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Poodl Token Profile

Poodl Token’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2021. Poodl Token’s official Twitter account is @POODLETOKEN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Poodl Token is https://reddit.com/r/POODLTOKEN.

Poodl Token Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “POODL was created by a group of developers that decided to run the project like most meme-coins, pumped it, dumped it, and then abandoned it. This left the community in a rather difficult situation. Most tokens are simply left for dead after the first pump and dump, but POODL survived because the community saw potential in it and together, started a Telegram group to revive it. Pretty quickly people got interested in the project and the community started to grow exponentially. After reviving the token, creating an official site, and all of the necessary infrastructure, the community began to question where to go from here. See the full POODL timeline Telegram | Discord | Instagram | Youtube Whitepaper “

