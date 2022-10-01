PoolTogether Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $40,943.00 (POOL)

PoolTogether (POOL) traded 7.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One PoolTogether coin can now be bought for about $0.95 or 0.00004933 BTC on popular exchanges. PoolTogether has a market capitalization of $9.53 million and approximately $40,943.00 worth of PoolTogether was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, PoolTogether has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

About PoolTogether

PoolTogether launched on February 16th, 2021. PoolTogether’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for PoolTogether is https://reddit.com/r/PoolTogether. PoolTogether’s official Twitter account is @PoolTogether_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

PoolTogether Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “PoolTogether is a protocol for no-loss prize games on Ethereum. Modeled on the well-established concept of “no loss lotteries” and “prize savings accounts” the protocol offers a chance to win prizes in exchange for depositing funds. Even if the users don't win, they keep all their deposited funds. Prizes are made up of the interest that accrues on all users deposits.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PoolTogether directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PoolTogether should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PoolTogether using one of the exchanges listed above.

