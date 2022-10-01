Popcorn Price Down 10.6% Over Last 7 Days (POP)

Popcorn (POP) traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. One Popcorn coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.50 or 0.00002615 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, Popcorn has traded down 10.6% against the U.S. dollar. Popcorn has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and $16,324.00 worth of Popcorn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0607 or 0.00000314 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.12 or 0.00021326 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $52.79 or 0.00273243 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001249 BTC.

EAC (EAC) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.52 or 0.00002703 BTC.

Megacoin (MEC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.28 or 0.00016990 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002495 BTC.

MonaCoin (MONA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002187 BTC.

Metal Blockchain (METAL) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00004024 BTC.

Popcorn is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Popcorn’s total supply is 99,999,700 coins and its circulating supply is 8,443,730 coins. The official website for Popcorn is popcorntoken.dev. Popcorn’s official Twitter account is @cornfieldfarm and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Popcorn is medium.com/@popcorntoken. The Reddit community for Popcorn is https://reddit.com/r/popcorndao and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “CORN is designed to be the governance token for CORN. It is claimed that once deposited in the pool, the stakers don’t need to do anything and will continue to receive CORN token rewards from providing liquidity going forward. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Popcorn directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Popcorn should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Popcorn using one of the exchanges listed above.

