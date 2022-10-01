Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS) PT Lowered to $46.00 at Citigroup

Progress Software (NASDAQ:PRGS – Get Rating) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Citigroup from $52.00 to $46.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. Citigroup’s price target points to a potential upside of 8.11% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PRGS. Guggenheim initiated coverage on shares of Progress Software in a report on Friday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised shares of Progress Software from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They set a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Progress Software in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Progress Software from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.20.

Get Progress Software alerts:

Progress Software Trading Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ PRGS opened at $42.55 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $46.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.75. The stock has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.82, a P/E/G ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.00. Progress Software has a 12-month low of $40.33 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67.

Insider Activity

Progress Software ( NASDAQ:PRGS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, September 27th. The software maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. Progress Software had a net margin of 14.75% and a return on equity of 39.31%. The firm had revenue of $153.06 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.10 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.06 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that Progress Software will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of Progress Software stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $232,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Jennifer Ortiz sold 1,254 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.14, for a total value of $62,875.56. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $249,897.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Yogesh K. Gupta sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total transaction of $232,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $3,493,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,254 shares of company stock worth $762,776 over the last 90 days. 3.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Progress Software

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its stake in shares of Progress Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 33,996 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,601,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 0.6% during the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 40,247 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,895,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Prudent Man Advisors LLC raised its stake in Progress Software by 5.5% during the first quarter. Prudent Man Advisors LLC now owns 4,793 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $226,000 after purchasing an additional 252 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.5% during the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,734 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Progress Software by 1.4% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 21,500 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,072,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. 98.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progress Software Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Progress Software Corporation develops, deploys, and manages business applications. The company offers OpenEdge, a development software, which builds multi-language applications for secure deployment across various platforms and devices, as well as cloud; developer tools that consists of components for user interface development for Web, mobile, desktop, chat, and AR/VR apps, as well as automated application testing and reporting tools; Sitefinity, a web content management and customer analytics platform; Corticon, a business rules management system that provides applications with decision automation and change process, and decision-related insight capabilities.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progress Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progress Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.