Q1 2023 EPS Estimates for Dynatronics Co. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:DYNT)

Dynatronics Co. (NASDAQ:DYNT – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Lake Street Capital upped their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Dynatronics in a research note issued on Monday, September 26th. Lake Street Capital analyst R. Department now expects that the medical equipment provider will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($0.07). Lake Street Capital has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Dynatronics’ current full-year earnings is ($0.18) per share. Lake Street Capital also issued estimates for Dynatronics’ Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.01) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.00 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.02 EPS.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Dynatronics in a research note on Monday, September 26th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3.50.

Dynatronics Stock Performance

Dynatronics Company Profile

Shares of NASDAQ DYNT opened at $0.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.65. Dynatronics has a 12 month low of $0.43 and a 12 month high of $1.62. The stock has a market cap of $9.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.91 and a beta of 0.15.

(Get Rating)

Dynatronics Corporation, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and sells physical therapy, rehabilitation, orthopedics, pain management, and athletic training products in the United States. Its orthopedic soft bracing products include cervical collars, shoulder immobilizers, arm slings, wrist and elbow supports, abdominal and lumbosacral supports, maternity supports, knee immobilizers and supports, ankle walkers and supports, plantar fasciitis splints, and cold therapy products.

