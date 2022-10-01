Q2 2023 Earnings Estimate for Neogen Co. Issued By William Blair (NASDAQ:NEOG)

Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair reduced their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Neogen in a report issued on Tuesday, September 27th. William Blair analyst A. Brackmann now expects that the company will earn $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.15. The consensus estimate for Neogen’s current full-year earnings is $0.56 per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Neogen’s Q3 2023 earnings at $0.13 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q1 2024 earnings at $0.14 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.15 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.18 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.63 EPS.

Get Neogen alerts:

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.02. Neogen had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 6.86%. The business had revenue of $140.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.37 million.

Neogen Stock Down 4.1 %

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Neogen from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ NEOG opened at $13.97 on Thursday. Neogen has a 52 week low of $13.91 and a 52 week high of $47.80. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.35. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.09 and a beta of 0.61.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. GW&K Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neogen during the first quarter valued at $27,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 87.5% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 913 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new position in shares of Neogen in the first quarter worth about $34,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Neogen by 71.6% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 2,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the period. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Neogen by 3,130.3% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.86% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $22.98 per share, with a total value of $45,960.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $321,720. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director James P. Tobin purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $22.98 per share, for a total transaction of $45,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $321,720. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John Edward Adent bought 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $23.07 per share, for a total transaction of $403,725.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 58,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,340,436.21. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 51,100 shares of company stock valued at $923,758 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

(Get Rating)

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment offers diagnostic test kits and related products to detect dangerous and unintended substances in food and animal feed, including foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test to detect the presence of adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Neogen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Neogen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.