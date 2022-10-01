Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Landstar System, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:LSTR)

Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp dropped their Q3 2022 earnings estimates for Landstar System in a report released on Monday, September 26th. KeyCorp analyst T. Fowler now anticipates that the transportation company will earn $2.75 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $2.80. The consensus estimate for Landstar System’s current full-year earnings is $11.69 per share.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on LSTR. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $165.00 to $147.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 15th. Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Landstar System in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of Landstar System from $173.00 to $161.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on shares of Landstar System from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Landstar System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, September 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $162.08.

NASDAQ:LSTR opened at $144.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94. Landstar System has a 1-year low of $137.15 and a 1-year high of $188.63. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $149.47 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.54.

Landstar System (NASDAQ:LSTR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 20th. The transportation company reported $3.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.25 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. Landstar System had a return on equity of 51.73% and a net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.40 EPS.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LSTR. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Landstar System during the fourth quarter worth about $450,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Landstar System by 213.9% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 429,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $76,891,000 after purchasing an additional 292,661 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Landstar System by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,132,819 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $202,797,000 after purchasing an additional 45,063 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in Landstar System by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 63,076 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,292,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Landstar System by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 358,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $63,889,000 after acquiring an additional 11,966 shares during the last quarter. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, COO Joseph J. Beacom sold 2,863 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.56, for a total value of $448,231.28. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,787,550.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This is an increase from Landstar System’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th. Landstar System’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 10.03%.

Landstar System, Inc provides integrated transportation management solutions in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Transportation Logistics, and Insurance. The Transportation Logistics segment offers a range of transportation services, including truckload and less-than-truckload transportation, rail intermodal, air cargo, ocean cargo, expedited ground and air delivery of time-critical freight, heavy-haul/specialized, U.S.-Canada and U.S.-Mexico cross-border, intra-Mexico, intra-Canada, project cargo, and customs brokerage, as well as offers transportation services to other transportation companies, such as third party logistics, small package and less-than-truckload service providers.

