Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) Price Up 0.3% This Week

Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) traded up 5.1% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Quantum Resistant Ledger has a total market capitalization of $10.84 million and approximately $21,057.00 worth of Quantum Resistant Ledger was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Quantum Resistant Ledger coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000733 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum Resistant Ledger has traded up 0.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 13.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00142843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00774451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Profile

QRL is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the RandomX hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 27th, 2016. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s total supply is 76,620,619 coins. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official Twitter account is @QRLedger and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum Resistant Ledger is /r/QRL and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Quantum Resistant Ledger’s official message board is qrl.foundation/assets/QRLF-PR-20180626.pdf. The official website for Quantum Resistant Ledger is theqrl.org.

Quantum Resistant Ledger Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Quantum Resistant Ledger (QRL) is a future-proof, post-quantum value store and decentralized communication platform. It utilizes a PoW (Proof of Work) algorithm, the Cryptonight v7, with further intention to be forked to a PoS (Proof of Stake). Additionally, the QRL features a web wallet, desktop apps, and an explorer.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum Resistant Ledger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum Resistant Ledger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Quantum Resistant Ledger using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

