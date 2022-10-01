Ravencoin Classic Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (RVC)

Ravencoin Classic (RVC) traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. In the last seven days, Ravencoin Classic has traded down 41.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin Classic coin can currently be purchased for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Ravencoin Classic has a market cap of $559,508.00 and $26,543.00 worth of Ravencoin Classic was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,307.86 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0614 or 0.00000318 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 13.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.23 or 0.00021883 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.50 or 0.00277089 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $27.58 or 0.00142843 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.53 or 0.00774451 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $118.20 or 0.00611542 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $117.89 or 0.00610580 BTC.

COUTION LIVE (CTL) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000981 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000868 BTC.

About Ravencoin Classic

RVC is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X16R hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin Classic’s total supply is 10,503,247,232 coins. Ravencoin Classic’s official Twitter account is @RVNClassic_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ravencoin Classic is medium.com/@rvnclassic. The official website for Ravencoin Classic is ravencoinclassic.io.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin Classic

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin Classic (RVC) is a X16R algorithm protocol with features focused on allowing tokens to be issued on the Ravencoin Classic blockchain. Tokens of the protocol can have whatever properties the token issuer of the token decides – so they can be limited in quantity, can be named, and be issued as securities or as collectibles.Ravencoin Classic is driven by the RavencoinClassic.io community, which is fully committed to the prosperity of the Ravencoin Classic network. The community ensures the constant use of X16R algorithm – guaranteeing equal rights of each community member to participate in block production, with increased user control and censorship resistance in issuance and governance of digital assets.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ravencoin Classic directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ravencoin Classic should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ravencoin Classic using one of the exchanges listed above.

