Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Purchased by Investors Research Corp

Investors Research Corp lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) by 71.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Investors Research Corp’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,277,246,000. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 13.8% in the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 67,841,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,721,059,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237,529 shares during the period. Capital International Investors raised its position in Raytheon Technologies by 12.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 41,171,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,206,000 after purchasing an additional 4,436,749 shares during the period. Capital World Investors raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 32.8% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 9,130,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $904,564,000 after buying an additional 2,256,475 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,699,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,957,745,000 after buying an additional 2,236,112 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.89% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on RTX. StockNews.com upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Vertical Research cut their price objective on Raytheon Technologies to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $114.10.

RTX opened at $81.86 on Friday. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 12 month low of $79.00 and a 12 month high of $106.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $120.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a PEG ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.10 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.55 and a 200 day moving average price of $93.93.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $16.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.61 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a return on equity of 9.48% and a net margin of 6.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.03 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 4.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

