Release Project (REL) Price Reaches $0.0000 on Top Exchanges

Release Project (REL) traded down 11.9% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Release Project has a market capitalization of $650,438.09 and approximately $21,429.00 worth of Release Project was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Release Project coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Release Project has traded 9.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Release Project alerts:

Kanga Exchange Token (KNG) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00008533 BTC.

Unidef (U) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

PAC Protocol (PAC) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

MONK (MONK) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0191 or 0.00000099 BTC.

ColossusXT (COLX) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SPORT (SPORT) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0715 or 0.00000370 BTC.

TheFutbolCoin (TFC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Lympo Sport (SPORT) traded 7.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0398 or 0.00000132 BTC.

Fountain Protocol (FTP) traded 22% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000061 BTC.

About Release Project

REL is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2018. Release Project’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 95,562,347,690 coins. Release Project’s official Twitter account is @reliance_dex. The official website for Release Project is release.co.jp/rel.

Buying and Selling Release Project

According to CryptoCompare, “Reliance is a PoS cryptocurrency based on the X11 algorithm. It is used to power the Reliance decentralized cryptocurrency exchange. “

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Release Project directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Release Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Release Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Release Project Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Release Project and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.