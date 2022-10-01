Rentible Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $97,103.00 (RNB)

Rentible (RNB) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. Rentible has a market cap of $97,103.00 and approximately $13,850.00 worth of Rentible was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Rentible coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0277 or 0.00000143 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Rentible has traded up 21.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Rentible’s genesis date was April 29th, 2021. Rentible’s total supply is 3,500,000 coins. Rentible’s official Twitter account is @Rentible_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Rentible is https://reddit.com/r/rentible and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Rentible’s official website is rentible.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Rentible.io platform is a next-generation edge-to-edge rental experience that uses a conjunction of decentralised infrastructure with smart contracts to elevate sharing-economies to the blockchain era. In addition to the “standard” features of listing, smart search and screening, Rentible will introduce new functionalities made possible through decentralisation such as Rental Agreement supported by smart contract and verified on the blockchain; Immutable records to eliminate fraud and scams; Arbitration Method to settle disputes and involve the community via trusted oracles; and direct FIAT-to-Crypto payment via integrated wallets.Functionalities across the Rentible ecosystem will be accessible by using the RNB token. RNB will also serve as a measure to keep the ecosystem neutral; to benefit from enhanced rewards and discounts, and cab be recouped for the equivalent FIAT value on external exchanges. The RNB token is integral to incentivising users and strengthening the reach of the platform to provide additional value and an enhanced user experience.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentible directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rentible should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Rentible using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

