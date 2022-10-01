Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Lucid Group, Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NASDAQ:LCID)

Lucid Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2022 EPS estimates for Lucid Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Department anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.66) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lucid Group’s current full-year earnings is ($0.94) per share. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Lucid Group’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.95) EPS.

Get Lucid Group alerts:

Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported -0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of -0.44 by 0.11. Lucid Group had a negative net margin of 1,030.53% and a negative return on equity of 34.45%. The firm had revenue of 97.34 million for the quarter.

Lucid Group Price Performance

Several other research firms also recently commented on LCID. R. F. Lafferty initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a report on Monday, September 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 target price on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Lucid Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They issued an “underperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of 29.88.

NASDAQ:LCID opened at 13.97 on Thursday. Lucid Group has a one year low of 13.25 and a one year high of 57.75. The company has a market cap of $23.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is 16.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is 18.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 7.59 and a quick ratio of 6.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lucid Group

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Nauset Wealth Management. LLC bought a new stake in Lucid Group during the first quarter worth about $25,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Lucid Group in the first quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Lucid Group by 666.7% in the first quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 1,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.31% of the company’s stock.

Lucid Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Lucid Group, Inc a technology and automotive company, develops electric vehicle (EV) technologies. The company designs, engineers, and builds electric vehicles, EV powertrains, and battery systems. As of December 31, 2021, it operates twenty retail studios in the United States. Lucid Group, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Newark, California.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.