Rewardiqa Price Tops $0.0013 on Exchanges (REW)

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 1.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 1st. Rewardiqa has a market capitalization of $13,260.38 and approximately $6.00 worth of Rewardiqa was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rewardiqa coin can currently be purchased for $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Rewardiqa has traded down 11.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ondori (RSTR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WebDollar (WEBD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Netbox Coin (NBX) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Donu (DONU) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0232 or 0.00000120 BTC.

Blockburn (BURN) traded down 32.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BackPacker Coin (BPC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000009 BTC.

APR Coin (APR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dash Green (DASHG) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

ROIyal Coin (ROCO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Tokenize Xchange (TKX) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $8.74 or 0.00045187 BTC.

Rewardiqa Coin Profile

Rewardiqa (CRYPTO:REW) is a coin. It was first traded on July 29th, 2018. Rewardiqa’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,000,000 coins. Rewardiqa’s official website is rewardiqa.com. Rewardiqa’s official Twitter account is @ReviewNetworkHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Review.Network is a consumer-generated online review and primary market research platform employing blockchain technology and advanced data science tools. It is building a market feedback platform by rewarding users, rebuilding trust in online communities and revolutionize user control and empower data ownership. Review.Network Rewards users for their time writing comprehensive online reviews and answering market research surveys. “

