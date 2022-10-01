Robust Token Trading Down 19.7% This Week (RBT)

Robust Token (RBT) traded 9.9% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on October 1st. In the last seven days, Robust Token has traded 19.7% lower against the US dollar. Robust Token has a total market cap of $55,287.98 and $3,709.00 worth of Robust Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Robust Token coin can now be bought for $2.31 or 0.00011992 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000258 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0619 or 0.00000321 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003368 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001036 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010880 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069568 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,052.79 or 0.10635234 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Robust Token Coin Profile

Robust Token launched on November 14th, 2021. Robust Token’s total supply is 87,312 coins and its circulating supply is 23,905 coins. Robust Token’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Robust Token is https://reddit.com/r/robustprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Robust Token

According to CryptoCompare, “Rabet is an integrated set of open-source wallet for the Stellar network, allowing users around the world to interact with Stellar. RBT is a governance token for Rabet, minted on to enable community growth and participation Telegram | Discord Whitepaper “

