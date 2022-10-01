Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Purchases 16,779 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 16,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £11,577.51 ($13,989.26).

Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Rolls-Royce Holdings plc alerts:

On Friday, August 26th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,425 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £11,684.25 ($14,118.23).

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Price Performance

LON RR opened at GBX 68.26 ($0.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,413.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Rolls-Royce Holdings plc

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 147 ($1.78) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 95 ($1.15) to GBX 90 ($1.09) and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Rolls-Royce Holdings plc from GBX 70 ($0.85) to GBX 60 ($0.72) and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.21) price target on shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of GBX 105.80 ($1.28).

(Get Rating)

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rolls-Royce Holdings plc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.