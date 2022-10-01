Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR) Insider Panos Kakoullis Purchases 16,779 Shares

Rolls-Royce Holdings plc (LON:RR – Get Rating) insider Panos Kakoullis purchased 16,779 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 69 ($0.83) per share, with a total value of £11,577.51 ($13,989.26).
Panos Kakoullis also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Friday, August 26th, Panos Kakoullis purchased 14,425 shares of Rolls-Royce Holdings plc stock. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 81 ($0.98) per share, with a total value of £11,684.25 ($14,118.23).
LON RR opened at GBX 68.26 ($0.82) on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 80.28 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 85.94. Rolls-Royce Holdings plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 69.57 ($0.84) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 161.91 ($1.96). The stock has a market capitalization of £5.71 billion and a PE ratio of 3,413.00.
Rolls-Royce Holdings plc operates as an industrial technology company in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Civil Aerospace, Power Systems, Defence, and New Markets. The Civil Aerospace segment develops, manufactures, and sells aero engines for large commercial aircraft, regional jet, and business aviation markets, as well as provides aftermarket services.
