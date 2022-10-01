Roseon Finance (ROSN) Self Reported Market Cap Tops $1.78 Million

Roseon Finance (ROSN) traded up 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. Roseon Finance has a market capitalization of $1.78 million and approximately $348,095.00 worth of Roseon Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Roseon Finance has traded down 14.2% against the dollar. One Roseon Finance coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0175 or 0.00000091 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Roseon Finance alerts:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004623 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded 51.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045584 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000587 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Radio Caca (RACA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $313.23 or 0.01619598 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.68 or 0.00034551 BTC.

About Roseon Finance

ROSN is a coin. Its genesis date was May 9th, 2021. Roseon Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins. Roseon Finance’s official Twitter account is @RoseonFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. Roseon Finance’s official website is roseon.finance.

Roseon Finance Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Roseon Finance is a mobile yield aggregator designed to manage crypto + NFT portfolios and optimizes yield across DeFi and CeFi networks.Key elements of the Roseon Finance ecosystem:Roseon Mobile is a mobile crypto app that tightly integrates with CeFi and DeFi services within a single interface to help simplify the digital asset investing experience.Roseon Aggregator Service integrates with external CeFi and DeFi sources to bring liquidity, yield and NFTs into the Roseon ecosystem.Roseon.DeFi is a decentralized yield farming application designed to provide liquidity pools, swaps and yield aggregation as it will interact with the other DeFi services with the goal of optimization.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Roseon Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Roseon Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Roseon Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Roseon Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Roseon Finance and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.