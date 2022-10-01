Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Adam Richard Westwood Purchases 10,569 Shares

Posted by on Oct 1st, 2022

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13).

Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.86. The company has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93).

Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.49) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

About Sabre Insurance Group

(Get Rating)

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

Read More

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Sabre Insurance Group (LON:SBRE)

