Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Adam Richard Westwood Purchases 10,569 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13).

Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.86. The company has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93).

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 123 ($1.49) target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 230 ($2.78) to GBX 120 ($1.45) and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Sabre Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on shares of Sabre Insurance Group from GBX 232 ($2.80) to GBX 222 ($2.68) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 195 ($2.36).

Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.

