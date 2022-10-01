Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE) Insider Adam Richard Westwood Purchases 10,569 Shares

Sabre Insurance Group plc (LON:SBRE – Get Rating) insider Adam Richard Westwood bought 10,569 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 28th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 95 ($1.15) per share, for a total transaction of £10,040.55 ($12,132.13).
Sabre Insurance Group Price Performance
Shares of LON SBRE opened at GBX 97 ($1.17) on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 111.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 172.86. The company has a market capitalization of £242.50 million and a P/E ratio of 1,616.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.49 and a quick ratio of 0.21. Sabre Insurance Group plc has a 1 year low of GBX 94.20 ($1.14) and a 1 year high of GBX 242.50 ($2.93).
Sabre Insurance Group Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were issued a dividend of GBX 2.80 ($0.03) per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 18th. This represents a dividend yield of 2.73%. Sabre Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 140.00%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
About Sabre Insurance Group
Sabre Insurance Group plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the writing of general insurance for motor vehicles and motorcycles in the United Kingdom. It offers its products through a network of insurance brokers, as well as through its own direct brands, including Go Girl, Insure 2 Drive, and Drive Smart.
Read More
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Thor Industries Hammers Out A Bottom
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Sabre Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sabre Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.