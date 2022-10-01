SafeCoin Price Down 2.4% Over Last 7 Days (SAFE)

SafeCoin (SAFE) traded up 4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. One SafeCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.10 or 0.00000521 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, SafeCoin has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar. SafeCoin has a market capitalization of $2.80 million and $104.00 worth of SafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Unitech (UTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004552 BTC.

Compound (COMP) traded 5.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $61.39 or 0.00316376 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded 5.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.24 or 0.00130065 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.90 or 0.00066467 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005211 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $9.13 or 0.00047047 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0870 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0788 or 0.00000406 BTC.

SafeCoin Coin Profile

SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Zhash hashing algorithm. SafeCoin’s total supply is 29,739,167 coins and its circulating supply is 27,735,063 coins. The Reddit community for SafeCoin is /r/SafeCoins and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. SafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @safecoins and its Facebook page is accessible here. SafeCoin’s official website is safecoin.org.

Buying and Selling SafeCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “SafeCoin is a PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Zhash algorithm.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SafeCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SafeCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

