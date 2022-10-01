Sanford C. Bernstein Reiterates €100.00 Price Target for Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU)

Sanford C. Bernstein set a €100.00 ($102.04) price target on Schneider Electric S.E. (EPA:SU – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on SU. set a €145.00 ($147.96) target price on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €145.00 ($147.96) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a €120.00 ($122.45) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Tuesday, August 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a €160.00 ($163.27) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Finally, UBS Group set a €165.00 ($168.37) price objective on shares of Schneider Electric S.E. in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd.

Shares of EPA SU opened at €116.94 ($119.33) on Wednesday. Schneider Electric S.E. has a 1 year low of €64.88 ($66.20) and a 1 year high of €76.34 ($77.90). The firm’s 50-day moving average is €125.88 and its 200-day moving average is €129.31.

Schneider Electric S.E. provides energy and automation digital solutions worldwide. It operates through two segments, Energy Management and Industrial Automation. The company offers busway and cable support products, circuit breakers and switches, contactors and protection relays, electrical protection and control products, energy management software solutions, transfer switches, surge protection and power conditioning products, power monitoring and control products, power quality and power factor correction products, pushbuttons, switches, pilot lights and joysticks, software products, and switchboards and enclosures.

