Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC) Price Target Cut to C$6.00

Sangoma Technologies (CVE:STC – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by CIBC from C$6.50 to C$6.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, TD Securities decreased their price target on shares of Sangoma Technologies from C$25.00 to C$18.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

CVE STC opened at C$3.99 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$3.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$3.99. The stock has a market cap of C$531.28 million and a P/E ratio of 997.50. Sangoma Technologies has a 12-month low of C$2.53 and a 12-month high of C$5.50. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.80.

Sangoma Technologies Corporation develops, manufactures, distributes, and supports voice and data connectivity components for software-based communication applications worldwide. The company offers Switchvox, a business phone system; PBXact, a phone system; Internet protocol (IP) phones; service provider and voice over Internet protocol gateways; Switchvox Cloud, a unified communications solution; SIPstation SIP Trunking, a hosted session initiation protocol trunking service; PBXact Cloud, a cloud based private branch exchange service; and FAXStation, a fax-over-IP solution.

