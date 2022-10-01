Sanshu Inu Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $2.76 Million (SANSHU)

Sanshu Inu (SANSHU) traded 13.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. During the last seven days, Sanshu Inu has traded down 24.3% against the US dollar. Sanshu Inu has a market capitalization of $2.76 million and $11,002.00 worth of Sanshu Inu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sanshu Inu coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Sanshu Inu

Sanshu Inu’s genesis date was April 21st, 2021. Sanshu Inu’s total supply is 100,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Sanshu Inu’s official website is sanshuinu.finance. Sanshu Inu’s official Twitter account is @SanshuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Sanshu Inu is https://reddit.com/r/SanshuArmy.

Buying and Selling Sanshu Inu

According to CryptoCompare, “Sanshu Inu Finance is a fully decentralized, transactions network where all decisions are made by the community.$SANSHU’s deflationary mechanisms include a burn and redistribution system. 1% of each transaction is burned, and 1% is distributed as rewards to holders.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Sanshu Inu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Sanshu Inu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Sanshu Inu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

