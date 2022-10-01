Sashimi Price Tops $0.0112 (SASHIMI)

Sashimi (SASHIMI) traded down 22.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. In the last week, Sashimi has traded up 149.2% against the dollar. Sashimi has a market capitalization of $2.54 million and approximately $455,479.00 worth of Sashimi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sashimi coin can now be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000058 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0626 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.13 or 0.00010950 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000055 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Sashimi Coin Profile

Sashimi’s launch date was September 9th, 2020. Sashimi’s total supply is 227,712,831 coins. Sashimi’s official Twitter account is @SASHIMISASHIMI5 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Sashimi is sashimi.cool.

Buying and Selling Sashimi

According to CryptoCompare, “Sashimi is designed to be a Fair Version of Sushi, with No Team Shares, No Pre-mine & a Cross-Chain Swap Ecosystem.”

