Shih Tzu (SHIH) Trading Down 0.4% This Week

Shih Tzu (SHIH) traded up 14.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. One Shih Tzu coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Shih Tzu has traded 0.4% lower against the US dollar. Shih Tzu has a market cap of $739,585.00 and $8,348.00 worth of Shih Tzu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Shih Tzu Coin Profile

Shih Tzu’s launch date was April 18th, 2021. Shih Tzu’s total supply is 1,000,000,000,000,000 coins. Shih Tzu’s official website is www.shih-tzu.org. Shih Tzu’s official Twitter account is @ShihTzuToken and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Shih Tzu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Shih-Tzu Coin was created with the sole purpose of serving the world. Unlike the Meme coin, it seeks to go beyond being just a Meme trend and create an impact on the life and care of “the man's best friend” using the blockchain ecosystem. Shih-Tzu came to life with a revolutionary vision to flip the crypto-sphere with the indispensable goal of bringing not just an actual value of being the first Meme coin but curating Meme + NFT projects interchangeably. It is a Meme dog coin, but in the “wallet of holders,” a different narrative is planted. $SHIH shares one of the most exciting action plans: the NFT collaboration of animal lovers and artists utilizing a swap product.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Shih Tzu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Shih Tzu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Shih Tzu using one of the exchanges listed above.

