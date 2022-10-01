Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) PT Set at €140.00 by Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group set a €140.00 ($142.86) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €78.00 ($79.59) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Barclays set a €104.00 ($106.12) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €146.00 ($148.98) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Warburg Research set a €125.00 ($127.55) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €110.00 ($112.24) price target on Shop Apotheke Europe in a report on Friday, August 5th.

Shop Apotheke Europe Price Performance

Shares of Shop Apotheke Europe stock opened at €41.45 ($42.30) on Wednesday. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €39.61 ($40.42) and a one year high of €165.70 ($169.08). The stock’s fifty day moving average is €67.76 and its 200 day moving average is €79.64. The stock has a market cap of $750.04 million and a P/E ratio of -9.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.29, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a current ratio of 2.91.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Austria, Switzerland, France, Belgium, Italy, and the Netherlands. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

