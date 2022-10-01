Short Interest in ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO) Increases By 47.6%

ARCA biopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 79,700 shares, a growth of 47.6% from the August 31st total of 54,000 shares. Approximately 0.6% of the company’s stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 40,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Trading of ARCA biopharma

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marquette Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $81,000. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in shares of ARCA biopharma in the second quarter valued at about $87,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC raised its position in shares of ARCA biopharma by 419.7% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 59,370 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $148,000 after purchasing an additional 47,946 shares during the period. 28.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of ARCA biopharma in a report on Friday. They set a “sell” rating for the company.

ARCA biopharma Trading Down 3.7 %

NASDAQ ABIO opened at $2.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.36. ARCA biopharma has a 1 year low of $1.71 and a 1 year high of $2.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.68 million, a P/E ratio of -1.75 and a beta of 1.91.

ARCA biopharma (NASDAQ:ABIO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter.

About ARCA biopharma

ARCA biopharma, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes genetically targeted therapies for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidates are Recombinant Nematode Anticoagulant Protein c2 (rNAPc2) (AB201), which is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment for COVID-19; and Gencaro (bucindolol hydrochloride), a pharmacogenetically-targeted beta-adrenergic receptor antagonist that has completed Phase IIb trial for the treatment of atrial fibrillation in patients with chronic heart failure.

