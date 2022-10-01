Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 18.4%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Exagen
Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.
Exagen Price Performance
Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). Exagen had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.
About Exagen
Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Exagen (XGN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 9/26 – 9/30
- This Is A Memorable Time To Buy Into Micron Technology
- Let Paychex Stock Work Hard For You
- Declining Profits Challenge the CarMax Value Proposition
- How Does Keurig Dr Pepper Compare To Larger Rivals Coke & Pepsi?
Receive News & Ratings for Exagen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Exagen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.