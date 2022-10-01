Short Interest in Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN) Decreases By 18.4%

Exagen Inc. (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 29,800 shares, a decline of 18.4% from the August 31st total of 36,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 42,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.7 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Separately, KeyCorp downgraded shares of Exagen from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Exagen in the first quarter valued at $27,000. Intrust Bank NA bought a new position in shares of Exagen during the 2nd quarter valued at about $57,000. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 25.1% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 15,753 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 3,156 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Exagen by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,731 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Exagen by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 39,769 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,251 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:XGN opened at $2.71 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $44.06 million, a P/E ratio of -1.22 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a current ratio of 9.30, a quick ratio of 9.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Exagen has a 52 week low of $2.65 and a 52 week high of $14.85.

Exagen (NASDAQ:XGN – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.78) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.23). Exagen had a negative net margin of 85.36% and a negative return on equity of 47.85%. The business had revenue of $8.96 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.07 million. Analysts anticipate that Exagen will post -2.88 earnings per share for the current year.

Exagen Inc develops and commercializes various testing products based on its cell-bound complement activation products technology under the AVISE brand in the United States. It enables rheumatologists to care for patients through the diagnosis, prognosis, and monitoring of autoimmune and autoimmune-related diseases, including systemic lupus erythematosus (SLE) and rheumatoid arthritis (RA).

