SmartPad (PAD) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $1.00 Million

SmartPad (PAD) traded down 7.4% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. During the last week, SmartPad has traded down 9.3% against the US dollar. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. SmartPad has a total market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.11 or 0.99995249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082681 BTC.

PAD is a coin. SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7 and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “NearPad helps developers to deliver innovations at scale, while enabling users to experience developments that scale within their needs. Staking $PAD tokens is how the community gets to participate in launchpad projects on NearPad. Telegram | Medium “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SmartPad should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SmartPad using one of the exchanges listed above.

