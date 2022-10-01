Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) Reaches One Day Volume of $93,156.00

Spartan Protocol (SPARTA) traded down 0.2% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Spartan Protocol has a market capitalization of $1.36 million and $93,156.00 worth of Spartan Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Spartan Protocol has traded down 1.8% against the US dollar. One Spartan Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0132 or 0.00000068 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0501 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00003623 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000647 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00010937 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Spartan Protocol

Spartan Protocol’s total supply is 107,204,060 coins and its circulating supply is 103,186,405 coins. The official website for Spartan Protocol is spartanprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Spartan Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/SpartanProtocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Spartan Protocol’s official Twitter account is @SpartanProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Spartan Protocol is medium.com/@spartanprotocol.

Spartan Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Spartan Protocol provides community-governed and programmable token emissions functions to incentivize the formation of deep liquidity pools. This base of liquidity is utilized in order to provide asset swaps, synthetic token generation, lending, derivatives and more. The common base asset SPARTA provides an internal pricing mechanism without reliance on external oracles. Binance Smart Chain was chosen as the protocol's home to allow for near-instant settlement and extremely low gas fees. Telegram | Discord | Reddit | Medium Whitepaper “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spartan Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Spartan Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Spartan Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

