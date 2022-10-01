SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM) Receives $30.36 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of SSR Mining Inc. (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) have received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.36.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on SSRM shares. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on SSR Mining from C$32.50 to C$27.50 in a report on Thursday, July 21st. TheStreet downgraded SSR Mining from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on SSR Mining from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 23rd.

SSR Mining Trading Up 1.6 %

SSR Mining stock opened at $14.71 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.17, a current ratio of 7.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. SSR Mining has a 52 week low of $12.86 and a 52 week high of $24.58. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.02 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.22.

SSR Mining Dividend Announcement

SSR Mining ( NASDAQ:SSRM Get Rating ) (TSE:SSO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.08. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 7.82% and a net margin of 22.10%. The firm had revenue of $319.58 million during the quarter. Sell-side analysts anticipate that SSR Mining will post 0.94 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were paid a dividend of $0.07 per share. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 11th. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 19.72%.

Insider Transactions at SSR Mining

In other news, COO Steward John Beckman sold 5,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.20, for a total transaction of $76,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 141,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,002,271. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold a total of 16,868 shares of company stock valued at $260,318 in the last three months. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of SSR Mining

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amundi increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 2.8% during the second quarter. Amundi now owns 1,329,437 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,661,000 after purchasing an additional 36,326 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 13.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 160,130 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,670,000 after purchasing an additional 18,491 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SSR Mining during the second quarter worth approximately $705,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of SSR Mining by 16.3% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 566,113 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,454,000 after purchasing an additional 79,468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems purchased a new stake in SSR Mining in the 2nd quarter valued at $185,000. 57.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About SSR Mining

(Get Rating)

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

Featured Articles

