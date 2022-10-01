Starter (START) Price Tops $0.20 on Top Exchanges

Starter (START) traded up 54.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on September 30th. During the last week, Starter has traded up 90.2% against the U.S. dollar. One Starter coin can now be purchased for $0.20 or 0.00001020 BTC on major exchanges. Starter has a total market cap of $148,806.88 and $15,430.00 worth of Starter was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Pura (PURA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00005573 BTC.

WingRiders Governance Token (WRT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000863 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000008 BTC.

CrypterToken (CRYPT) traded 12.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Mars Protocol (MARS) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ownix (ONX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000536 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0105 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Draken (DRK) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Starter Coin Profile

Starter is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Starter’s official Twitter account is @StartCOIN1.

Starter Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “StartCoin (START) is a crypto currency that bases itself on a community project based idea in respect to crowd funding. The coin is Proof of Work and based on Scrypt. The total coin supply is capped at 84 million and the block reward halves each year. Difficulty retargets using the Kimoto Gravity Well. StartCOIN is a digital currency that rewards you for supporting change. The more you share and support projects or the more StartCOIN you hold, the more StartCOINs you will receive. By joining the startjoin community, you become part of this crowd funding revolution. StartCOIN is a reward based coin which rewards users for pledging, sharing and holding StartCOIN. It encourages change for good. Register on StartJOIN to be part of a crowdfunding community with a difference, one that harnesses the power of social media to create change. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Starter directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Starter should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Starter using one of the exchanges listed above.

