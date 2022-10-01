Stater Trading Up 6.2% Over Last Week (STR)

Stater (STR) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on September 30th. Stater has a total market capitalization of $59,705.14 and $27,498.00 worth of Stater was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Stater coin can now be bought for about $0.0046 or 0.00000024 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Stater has traded up 6.2% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Stater Profile

Stater (STR) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 9th, 2021. Stater’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,900,000 coins. Stater’s official Twitter account is @StaterFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Stater Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Stater is an open-source P2P lending and borrowing platform that allows users to leverage their NFT assets and have access to liquidity while still retaining ownership of their digital assets. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Stater directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Stater should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Stater using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

