StockNews.com Downgrades VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC) to Hold

VOC Energy Trust (NYSE:VOC – Get Rating) was downgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Thursday.

VOC Energy Trust Stock Performance

Shares of VOC stock opened at $6.77 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.05 and a 200-day moving average of $7.17. VOC Energy Trust has a 52-week low of $4.25 and a 52-week high of $8.86. The stock has a market cap of $115.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 1.53.

Institutional Trading of VOC Energy Trust

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in shares of VOC Energy Trust in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $105,000. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of VOC Energy Trust by 7.4% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 20,791 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $142,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $374,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of VOC Energy Trust during the second quarter worth $513,000. 4.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

VOC Energy Trust Company Profile

VOC Energy Trust acquires and holds a term net profits interest of the net proceeds from production and sale of the interests in oil and natural gas properties in the states of Kansas and Texas. The company has an 80% term net profits interest of the net proceeds on the underlying properties. As of December 31, 2021, its underlying properties had interests in 452.5 net producing wells and 51,147.2 net acres.

