StockNews.com Upgrades Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD) to “Hold”

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock (NASDAQ:GLDD – Get Rating) was upgraded by research analysts at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Great Lakes Dredge & Dock from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd.

GLDD stock opened at $7.58 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $500.77 million, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.79. Great Lakes Dredge & Dock has a one year low of $7.57 and a one year high of $16.27. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $12.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock ( NASDAQ:GLDD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The construction company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.23). Great Lakes Dredge & Dock had a return on equity of 11.38% and a net margin of 6.30%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Great Lakes Dredge & Dock will post 0.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lasse Petterson bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $9.65 per share, for a total transaction of $96,500.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 1,003,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,685,029.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 2.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the 1st quarter worth about $56,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock in the first quarter worth approximately $109,000. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its holdings in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 33.3% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 8,800 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $115,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares in the last quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 12.3% in the second quarter. Gitterman Wealth Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $169,000 after buying an additional 1,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Great Lakes Dredge & Dock by 6.8% in the first quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,637 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $191,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.94% of the company’s stock.

Great Lakes Dredge & Dock Corporation provides dredging services in the United States. The company engages in capital dredging that consists of port expansion projects; coastal restoration and land reclamations; trench digging for pipelines, tunnels, and cables; and other dredging related to the construction of breakwaters, jetties, canals, and other marine structures.

