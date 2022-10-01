Storj Achieves Market Cap of $190.95 Million (STORJ)

Storj (STORJ) traded 2.4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Storj has a market cap of $190.95 million and $19.09 million worth of Storj was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Storj coin can now be purchased for about $0.45 or 0.00002323 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Storj has traded down 5.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Euro Coin (EUROC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00004136 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010951 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Storj Coin Profile

Storj launched on June 19th, 2017. Storj’s total supply is 424,999,998 coins. Storj’s official message board is community.storj.io. The official website for Storj is storj.io. The Reddit community for Storj is /r/storj and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Storj’s official Twitter account is @storjproject and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Storj Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Storj is a decentralized cloud storage platform that allows anyone to rent their idle hard drive space and to earn a revenue by doing so. Endusers can use Storj to store their files at competitive prices and within a p2p network that is secure from sever downtime, censorship and hacks. Payments within the Sotrj network are conducted with the STORJ token, an ERC20 Ethereum-based token.As a decentralized cloud storage network, Storj is unique in more ways than one. For one, unlike traditional cloud storage solutions that store data in huge data centers, Storj runs on a network of thousands of independent computers. Anyone with a few extra terabytes of space can become a node on the platform by installing Tardigrade. All that is required is a strong and consistent internet connection. The efficiency of the network means that hosts pay far less for the storage of their data than when employing traditional cloud storage services.”

