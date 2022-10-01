Supercars Price Down 6.4% Over Last Week (CAR)

Supercars (CAR) traded down 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. One Supercars token can now be purchased for $0.19 or 0.00000979 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Supercars has traded down 6.4% against the US dollar. Supercars has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and $9,162.00 worth of Supercars was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005176 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19,324.11 or 0.99995249 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00007144 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.47 or 0.00064550 BTC.

VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00002991 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010349 BTC.

Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00005496 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.60 or 0.00065199 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.98 or 0.00082681 BTC.

Supercars Token Profile

Supercars (CRYPTO:CAR) is a token. Supercars’ total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,998,441 tokens. Supercars’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Supercars

According to CryptoCompare, “Supercars has built a CarDAO ecology in the metaverse that integrates car enthusiast communication and entertainment,with Supercar Club, Arena PVE, Arena PVP, Club League Tournament, Car Rental, LP Staking Pool, CarDAO Construction, NFT Trading, Car Fans Community, License Plate Bidding, and many other scenarios are played to create a truly interesting environment for players to compete and communicate with other car fans. Each Category has a different focus, but all related.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Supercars directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Supercars should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Supercars using one of the exchanges listed above.

