Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR) Insider Acquires £20,003.37 in Stock

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LON:SUPR – Get Rating) insider Vincent Prior acquired 21,509 shares of Supermarket Income REIT stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 93 ($1.12) per share, with a total value of £20,003.37 ($24,170.34).

Supermarket Income REIT Trading Up 3.5 %

Shares of SUPR stock opened at GBX 106.09 ($1.28) on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 42.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.32 billion and a P/E ratio of 707.29. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 120.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 124.19. Supermarket Income REIT plc has a 1 year low of GBX 92.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 135 ($1.63).

Supermarket Income REIT Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 6th will be paid a GBX 1.50 ($0.02) dividend. This is a boost from Supermarket Income REIT’s previous dividend of $1.49. This represents a dividend yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Supermarket Income REIT’s payout ratio is 39.20%.

About Supermarket Income REIT

Separately, Berenberg Bank reduced their price objective on Supermarket Income REIT from GBX 120 ($1.45) to GBX 110 ($1.33) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 128 ($1.55).

Supermarket Income REIT plc (LSE: SUPR) is a real estate investment trust dedicated to investing in grocery properties which are an essential part of the UK's feed the nation infrastructure. The Company focuses on grocery stores which are omnichannel, fulfilling online and in-person sales. All of the Company's 45 properties are let to leading UK supermarket operators, diversified by both tenant and geography.

