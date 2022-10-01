Susquehanna Bancshares Reaffirms Buy Rating for Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP)

Susquehanna Bancshares reiterated their buy rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway (TSE:CP – Get Rating) (NYSE:CP) in a report published on Wednesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$108.00 price objective on the stock.

CP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Scotiabank cut Canadian Pacific Railway from an outperform rating to a hold rating and reduced their target price for the company from C$105.00 to C$99.00 in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Atlantic Securities reduced their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$111.00 to C$106.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Evercore ISI reissued an outperform rating and set a C$102.00 target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. CIBC increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$106.00 to C$110.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares increased their target price on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$98.00 to C$105.00 in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of C$100.06.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CP stock opened at C$92.21 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$85.75 billion and a PE ratio of 32.13. Canadian Pacific Railway has a 52-week low of C$82.40 and a 52-week high of C$106.93. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$100.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$96.03.

Canadian Pacific Railway Dividend Announcement

Canadian Pacific Railway ( TSE:CP Get Rating ) (NYSE:CP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C$0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.88 by C$0.07. The business had revenue of C$2.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$2.16 billion. On average, equities analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway will post 4.5399997 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, October 31st will be given a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is 26.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total value of C$2,611,452.89. In other Canadian Pacific Railway news, Senior Officer James Dominic Luther Clements sold 26,235 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of C$99.54, for a total transaction of C$2,611,452.89. Also, Senior Officer Pamela Lynne Arpin sold 2,370 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$102.40, for a total value of C$242,697.01. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 4,578 shares in the company, valued at C$468,804.60. Over the last three months, insiders sold 79,425 shares of company stock worth $7,925,898.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

