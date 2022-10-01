SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) 1-Day Volume Hits $40,416.00

SWAPP Protocol (SWAPP) traded down 9.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 30th. During the last week, SWAPP Protocol has traded 12.8% lower against the US dollar. SWAPP Protocol has a market cap of $210,804.00 and $40,416.00 worth of SWAPP Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SWAPP Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0503 or 0.00000259 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 99.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0625 or 0.00000322 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0056 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0610 or 0.00000314 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00010929 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069182 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10658794 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 11.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

About SWAPP Protocol

SWAPP Protocol was first traded on April 20th, 2021. SWAPP Protocol’s total supply is 530,829,376 coins. The official website for SWAPP Protocol is swapp.ee. SWAPP Protocol’s official Twitter account is @swappfi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

SWAPP Protocol Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Swapp is a company that helps users get paid for their data. There are many people who use the internet every day, but they don't get paid for it. Swapp is designed to help these people. It uses blockchain technology to make data more safe and private.”

