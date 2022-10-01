Synapse Network (SNP) Price Down 10.6% This Week

Synapse Network (SNP) traded down 8.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on October 1st. Synapse Network has a market capitalization of $1.21 million and $10,876.00 worth of Synapse Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synapse Network coin can now be bought for about $0.0181 or 0.00000094 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Synapse Network has traded down 10.6% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0498 or 0.00000257 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded down 99.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0618 or 0.00000320 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000026 BTC.
- Euro Coin (EUROC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003361 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00001034 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.10 or 0.00010846 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0108 or 0.00000056 BTC.
- AXIA Coin (AXC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00069437 BTC.
- MVP Coin (MVP) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,053.00 or 0.10615256 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
Synapse Network Coin Profile
Synapse Network’s total supply is 199,275,000 coins and its circulating supply is 66,947,883 coins. Synapse Network’s official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Synapse Network Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Synapse Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Synapse Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.