Synthetix Market Capitalization Hits $560.00 Million (SNX)

Synthetix (SNX) traded 1.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on October 1st. Over the last week, Synthetix has traded 11% lower against the US dollar. Synthetix has a total market capitalization of $560.00 million and approximately $32.73 million worth of Synthetix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Synthetix coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.35 or 0.00012148 BTC on exchanges.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005177 BTC.
- BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $19,316.87 or 0.99944055 BTC.
- Toncoin (TON) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00007021 BTC.
- Mammoth (MMT) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00004808 BTC.
- Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.50 or 0.00064667 BTC.
- VRES (VRS) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00003356 BTC.
- Quantum (QUA) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00010348 BTC.
- Theta Network (THETA) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00005545 BTC.
- Axie Infinity (AXS) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.66 or 0.00065504 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.00 or 0.00082801 BTC.
Synthetix Profile
SNX is a coin. It launched on March 11th, 2018. Synthetix’s total supply is 297,650,364 coins and its circulating supply is 238,500,594 coins. The official message board for Synthetix is research.synthetix.io. Synthetix’s official Twitter account is @synthetix_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Synthetix is https://reddit.com/r/synthetix_io and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Synthetix’s official website is www.synthetix.io.
Buying and Selling Synthetix
It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Synthetix directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Synthetix should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Synthetix using one of the exchanges listed above.
