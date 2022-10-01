Syntropy Tops 24 Hour Volume of $246,204.00 (NOIA)

Syntropy (NOIA) traded 12.5% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on October 1st. Syntropy has a market capitalization of $62.51 million and approximately $246,204.00 worth of Syntropy was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Syntropy has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. One Syntropy coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0625 or 0.00000324 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Syntropy Profile

Syntropy’s genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Syntropy’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. The Reddit community for Syntropy is https://reddit.com/r/SyntropyNet and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Syntropy is www.syntropynet.com. Syntropy’s official message board is medium.com/syntropynet. Syntropy’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Syntropy

According to CryptoCompare, “Syntropy is transforming the public internet into a secure and user-centric internet through a unifying layer where encryption and optimized performance are built-in and automatically enabled for anything and everything connected to it.Syntropy is compatible with the current internet infrastructure and its protocols, but it introduces a crucial layer of programmability which allows for the complete utilization of resources. It removes bottlenecks and limitations of the existing system, ensures security and optimization by default, and unlocks greater scalability potential for future technologies and applications.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Syntropy directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Syntropy should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Syntropy using one of the exchanges listed above.

