TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL) Shares Purchased by Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC

Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,357 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $266,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TEL. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its position in TE Connectivity by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 22,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,644,000 after acquiring an additional 4,648 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 1,106.0% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 69,114 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $11,151,000 after purchasing an additional 63,383 shares during the period. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $247,000. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. increased its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 661.3% during the 4th quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 770,242 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $124,271,000 after purchasing an additional 669,061 shares during the period. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of TE Connectivity during the 4th quarter valued at $2,513,000. 90.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TE Connectivity Price Performance

TEL opened at $110.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $35.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.41, a PEG ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.32. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $107.12 and a 1 year high of $166.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $127.03 and a 200 day moving average price of $124.78.

TE Connectivity ( NYSE:TEL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.90 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.79 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TE Connectivity declared that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Friday, June 17th that allows the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the electronics maker to purchase up to 4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Cowen reduced their price objective on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Cowen decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $160.00 to $125.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. StockNews.com raised TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, September 24th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on TE Connectivity from $147.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $134.00 target price (down previously from $166.00) on shares of TE Connectivity in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $148.00.

In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other TE Connectivity news, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 2,990 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.97, for a total transaction of $394,590.30. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,406 shares in the company, valued at $2,429,039.82. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Terrence R. Curtin sold 21,929 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.75, for a total value of $2,889,145.75. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,969 shares in the company, valued at $7,242,165.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,919 shares of company stock worth $4,203,806 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

