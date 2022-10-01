TEN (TENFI) Self Reported Market Cap Reaches $486,301.55

TEN (TENFI) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on October 1st. One TEN coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000048 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, TEN has traded down 7.9% against the dollar. TEN has a total market cap of $486,301.55 and approximately $9,362.00 worth of TEN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Trust Wallet Token (TWT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.89 or 0.00004606 BTC.

WOW-token (WOW) traded down 51.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0397 or 0.00000206 BTC.

CryptoPlanes (CPAN) traded 15.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Baby Doge Coin (BabyDoge) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GameFi (GAFI) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00045682 BTC.

Alpha Finance Lab (ALPHA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000586 BTC.

RadioCaca (RACA) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

IMPULSE by FDR (IMPULSE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $312.46 or 0.01618369 BTC.

S.S. Lazio Fan Token (LAZIO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.71 or 0.00034780 BTC.

TEN Profile

TEN (CRYPTO:TENFI) is a coin. It launched on June 20th, 2021. TEN’s total supply is 256,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 52,984,643 coins. TEN’s official Twitter account is @tenfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here.

TEN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “TEN, the Token Enrichment Network, is powered by Binance Smart Chain, TEN Finance leverages the innovations brought to the market by first generation DeFi projects and integrates emerging technologies to enhance yield optimization in a simple yet efficient manner.TEN simplifies the staking process with the most liquid BSC Liquidity Pools while provides a robust yield earning environment for the users.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade TEN should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TEN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

