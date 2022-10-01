Tenset (10SET) Price Hits $1.24

Tenset (10SET) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. Tenset has a total market cap of $240.16 million and approximately $103,869.00 worth of Tenset was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Tenset has traded down 23% against the dollar. One Tenset coin can currently be bought for $1.24 or 0.00006416 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Tenset alerts:

EOS (EOS) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.22 or 0.00006306 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.95 or 0.00004931 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001965 BTC.

ModiHost (AIM) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $7.85 or 0.00040667 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000095 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000012 BTC.

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000027 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0078 or 0.00000040 BTC.

About Tenset

Tenset is a coin. It launched on January 31st, 2021. Tenset’s total supply is 193,961,507 coins. Tenset’s official Twitter account is @Tenset_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Tenset is tenset.io.

Buying and Selling Tenset

According to CryptoCompare, “Tenset is an Aggressively Deflationary Token with Smart Staking System erc20 protocol.It's a new generation etf 2.0 deflationary token with a smart staking system, that bridges cryptocurrencies with the stock market. Tenset adds a 2% transaction fee to every transfer.Half of the fee is burned creating a deflationary effect and another half is automatically distributed to all token holders. No need to freeze it or hold it any special wallet.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tenset directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Tenset should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tenset using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Tenset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Tenset and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.