The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) Shares Sold by Trust Co. of Vermont

Trust Co. of Vermont cut its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,060 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Boeing were worth $555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of BA. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. increased its holdings in Boeing by 1,092.3% during the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 155 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 42.1% during the 1st quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 189 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management increased its holdings in Boeing by 118.5% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 271 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Finally, Laurel Wealth Planning LLC purchased a new stake in Boeing during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. 57.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BA opened at $121.08 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $71.90 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.53 and a beta of 1.35. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $155.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.02. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $233.94.

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The business had revenue of $16.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.53 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have issued reports on BA. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $245.00 price objective on shares of Boeing in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Citigroup upgraded Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $219.00 to $209.00 in a report on Thursday, June 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $281.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Boeing from $215.00 to $233.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $200.00 price target on Boeing in a report on Thursday, September 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $218.07.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

