The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) a €9.50 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €9.50 ($9.69) price objective on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK – Get Rating) in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CBK. UBS Group set a €8.90 ($9.08) price target on Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Morgan Stanley set a €10.70 ($10.92) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Warburg Research set a €8.20 ($8.37) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €8.50 ($8.67) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Finally, Barclays set a €7.00 ($7.14) price objective on shares of Commerzbank in a report on Thursday, August 4th.

Commerzbank Stock Up 2.4 %

ETR CBK opened at €7.34 ($7.49) on Wednesday. Commerzbank has a 52 week low of €5.17 ($5.27) and a 52 week high of €9.51 ($9.71). The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €7.05 and its 200-day simple moving average is €7.00. The firm has a market cap of $9.20 billion and a PE ratio of 6.64.

Commerzbank Company Profile

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, multinational groups, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers, and Corporate Clients. The company offers accounts, commercial payments, payment enabling, clearing and custody, and other services; trade services, including documentary collection, letters of credit, guarantees, trade facilitation, supply chain financing, buyer's credit, and forfaiting services; and bilateral loans, club deals, Schuldschein instruments, syndicated loans, bonds, private placements, other debt instruments, and Islamic financing services.

