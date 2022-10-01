The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €51.00 Price Target

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €51.00 ($52.04) price objective on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BN has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a €51.00 ($52.04) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. Jefferies Financial Group set a €63.00 ($64.29) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €59.00 ($60.20) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Barclays set a €70.00 ($71.43) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Monday, June 20th.

Danone stock opened at €48.57 ($49.56) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($63.13) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($73.60). The company has a fifty day simple moving average of €52.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of €53.09.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, as well as under the licensed brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

