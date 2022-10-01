The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.

Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Veritas Investment Research began coverage on Lion Electric in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Roth Capital began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Friday, June 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. DA Davidson began coverage on Lion Electric in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Lion Electric from $7.50 to $5.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lion Electric has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $9.54.

Shares of LEV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 221,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lion Electric

The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.

