The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.12) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

The Lion Electric Company (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) – Analysts at B. Riley issued their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Lion Electric in a report issued on Monday, September 26th. B. Riley analyst C. Souther forecasts that the company will earn ($0.12) per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $5.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for Lion Electric’s current full-year earnings is ($0.29) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Lion Electric’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.31) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.35) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.10 EPS.
Lion Electric (NYSE:LEV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.01. Lion Electric had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a net margin of 219.51%. The business had revenue of $29.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.38 million.
Lion Electric Trading Up 0.4 %
Shares of LEV opened at $2.86 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 3.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Lion Electric has a 12-month low of $2.82 and a 12-month high of $14.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $543.41 million, a PE ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $5.39.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lion Electric
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Power Corp of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $565,330,000. Richelieu Gestion PLC bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the first quarter worth about $2,402,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Lion Electric in the second quarter worth about $74,000. CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 59.4% in the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 221,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,206,000 after acquiring an additional 82,724 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Lion Electric by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,465,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,507,000 after acquiring an additional 91,445 shares in the last quarter. 43.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Lion Electric
The Lion Electric Company designs, develops, manufactures, and distributes purpose-built all-electric medium and heavy-duty urban vehicles in North America. Its products include battery systems, chassis, bus bodies, and truck cabins. The company also distributes truck and bus parts, as well as accessories.
