Traders Buy Large Volume of Put Options on iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM)

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF (BATS:REM – Get Rating) was the target of some unusual options trading on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,511 put options on the stock. This represents an increase of 77% compared to the average volume of 1,415 put options.

Institutional Trading of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in REM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 9,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $325,000 after purchasing an additional 1,276 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 26,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $899,000 after acquiring an additional 885 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 192,773 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,653,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Flaharty Asset Management LLC now owns 468,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,159,000 after purchasing an additional 24,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $69,000.

Get iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF alerts:

iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of REM opened at $20.94 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.14.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Mortgage Real Estate Capped ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.